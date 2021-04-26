Tuesday, April 20, 2021, marked the 67th Annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. Fifty-six Chowan County youth participated this year. There were 12 goat exhibitors and 44 hog exhibitors. Matthew Morrison, North Carolina State University Animal Science Research Project Coordinator, was the judge for the 2021 show. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was limited to parent/guardian spectators.
The show began at noon with Cloverbud exhibitors. Cloverbuds are participants that are ages 5-7. There were three Cloverbud goat exhibitors and nine Cloverbud hog exhibitors. These youth were given the opportunity to take their animals into the ring to gain experience in showmanship techniques.
Animals shown by youth ages 8-18 were judged on market conformity of the animals, and the participants were judged on their showmanship abilities. Award banners are given for grand champion, reserve champion, and third place animals in market competition. Participants in the junior and senior divisions were presented banners for first, second, and third place in showmanship competition.
Hannah Pippins, daughter of JP and Megan Pippins, showed the Grand Champion hog this year. Hannah is a John A. Holmes High School 11th-grader. The Reserve Champion hog belonged to Laine Goodwin, son of Chris and Amanda Goodwin. Laine is in 6th grade at Chowan Middle School. Third place hog belonged to Thatcher Bass, son of David and Laura Bass. Thatcher is a 3rd grader at D.F. Walker. Hog Junior Showmanship honors went to: 1st place – Camryn Pippins, 2nd place – Harper Evans, and 3rd place – Laine Goodwin. Hog Senior Showmanship honors went to: 1st place – Hannah Pippins, 2nd place – Caroline Goodwin, and 3rd place – Brayden Pippins.
The Grand Champion goat was shown by Kerringtin Lane, daughter of John and Tara Lane. Kerringtin is a 12th-grader at John A. Holmes High School. The Reserve Champion goat belonged to Amaris Oliver, daughter of John and Jessica Oliver. Amaris is a 9th-grader at John A. Holmes. Third place goat belonged to Georgia Parrish, daughter of Carey and Rosanna Parrish. Georgia is an 8th-grader at Chowan Middle School.
Goat Junior Showmanship honors went to: 1st place – Georgia Parrish, 2nd place – Bella Parrish, and 3rd place – Holton White. Goat Senior Showmanship honors went to: 1st place – Kerringtin Lane, 2nd place – Adrianna Parrish, and 3rd place – Karley Byrd.
The auction took place at 7 p.m. Over 70 local businesses and individuals registered as buyers for the auction. Brent Winslow served as the auctioneer with the help of Alden Winslow.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office would like to thank all of the participants, parents, sale buyers, and volunteers for making the 67th Annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale a great success.