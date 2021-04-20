May 9-15 is National Women’s Health Week. Cooperative Extension in Pasquotank County is hosting a 2021 Virtual Women’s Health Fair May 10-14 along with professionals from across North Carolina, and as far away as Massachusetts.
These professionals will be delivering timely information for women as well as those who love them. Daily topics will address health issues, fitness, nutrition, stress management, cooking and more. The event is free and open to the public and citizens can register through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-virtual-spring-health-fair-tickets-149172148913.
Participants can register for one, several or all sessions. The event is being hosted virtually to allow more attendees than are currently allowed through COVID restrictions and to allow instructors to participate from remote locations.
For information, contact Pasquotank Cooperative Extension, 252-338-3954.