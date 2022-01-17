The Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held on Tuesday, April 19. The event will take place at the American Legion Fairgrounds.
Chowan County youth ages 5-18 are eligible to participate in the livestock show.
Cloverbud exhibitors (5-7 years old) learn their way around the ring and gain experience in showmanship techniques. Exhibitors ages 8-18 are judged on their showmanship abilities and their animals are judged on market conformity.
Participating in the livestock show is a great way for youth to learn responsibility, self-confidence and animal husbandry.
Fifty-six Chowan County youth participated in the 2021 show. There were 12 goat exhibitors and 44 hog exhibitors. The Grand Champion hog was shown by Hannah Pippins and the Grand Champion goat was shown by Kerringtin Lane.
More than 70 local businesses and individuals registered as buyers for the auction.
If you or your business are interested in being a buyer for the 2022 auction, please contact Denise Bunch at 252-482-6585.
For more information on the livestock show, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
- Camaryn Byrum
Chowan Agriculture Winter Meeting Schedule
The Winter Meeting Season for farmers and anyone with a pesticide license began Jan. 18.
Each year, Chowan County Cooperative Extension hosts a number of Agricultural Production Meetings from January to March for farmers, the Ag Industry and anyone interested in agriculture to keep up to date with new research and Ag production practices as well as to acquire pesticide credits.
Anyone who holds a pesticide license has to attend continuing education courses to acquire the required education credits to be able to keep their license. If you are interested in attending a Winter Meeting, please go to chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/01/2022-chowan-county-winter-production-meeting-schedule/ to view and register.
- Matthew Leary