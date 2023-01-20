The Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at the American Legion Fairgrounds. Chowan County youth ages 5-18 are eligible to participate in the livestock show.

Cloverbud exhibitors (5-7 years old) learn their way around the ring and gain experience in showmanship techniques. Exhibitors ages 8-18 are judged on their showmanship abilities and their animals are judged on market conformity. Participating in the livestock show is a great way for youth to learn responsibility, self-confidence, and animal husbandry.

Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Youth Development with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Chowan County.