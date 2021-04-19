Second-graders at White Oak Elementary School began embryology last week. 4-H Embryology is a program where an incubator is used to hatch chicks in the classroom. Each 2nd grade class was provided an incubator and fourteen fertilized eggs. Students will take turns checking water levels, temperature and humidity levels of the incubators. Three times each day, the eggs are turned to prevent the embryo from touching the inside of the shell. The incubation period is 21 days. Over these three weeks, students will learn what is taking place inside the egg on that particular day. For example, on Day #6, the beak and the egg tooth are beginning to form, and on Day #12 down feathers are visible and toes are fully formed.
Day #21 is known as “hatch day.” Students are always eager to see the chicks breaking through their shells. After a chick hatches and is fully dry, they will be moved to a brooder box in the classroom. On hatch day, little peeps can be heard all throughout the 2nd grade hallway.
LeAnn Nixon, one of the 2nd-grade teachers at White Oak commented, “Many of our students will not get the chance to see chickens hatch. They are so excited to learn about the life cycle of chickens. They love turning the eggs each day and checking the water level.”
The 4-H embryology curriculum aligns with the 2nd grade standard course of study on life cycles.