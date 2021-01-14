When life gets stressful, how do you cope? Ongoing stress can have a negative impact on your health. The good news is that there are things you can do each day to help reduce stress. Healthy Essentials by Johnson & Johnson offers these tips to help you relax and reduce the negative impacts of stress:
- Listen to Music—Classical music is relaxing, but you can choose any genre that speaks to you.
- Laugh!—A good chuckle can increase blood flow and relax muscles.
- Take a Walk—Walking can help clear your mind and boost endorphins. If the weather is bad, crank up your favorite song and dance!
- Pet a Dog—A four-legged friend can help lower your heart rate and take your mind off of negative things.
- Chew Gum—Chewing gum can relieve stress and even improve your mood.
- Unplug—Unplugging from technology and distractions can restore your inner calm.
- Meditate—Find a quiet place to close your eyes and get centered.