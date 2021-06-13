Through this activity, kids will learn about the life cycle of a plant and discover what their plant needs to survive. They will also learn about innovative gardens that don’t require going outside. This activity showcases how agriculture and science go hand-in-hand.
In the bean in a bottle activity, the string wicks water up into the soil to keep the plant moist. Water is made of cohesive and adhesive properties, which means that it “sticks” to itself and other special materials. This allows the water to be absorbed into the string; once the string has been completely soaked, it will result in water droplets being left in the soil, where it can then be absorbed by the plant. The activity teaches the basics of plant life cycles, but it also teaches about hydroponics! Hydroponics is the process of growing plants in perlite, gravel or liquid, with added nutrients but without soil. There are lots of different hydroponic systems, but one of the simplest kinds uses water wicking, just like this activity.
What You’ll Need:
· 1 empty plastic bottle
· Scissors
· String
· Water
· Garden soil
· Bean seeds
Directions:
1. Cut the water bottle in half, horizontally.
2. Remove the bottle cap and assist kids with cutting a small hole in the bottle cap.
3. Cut a string that is about five inches long.
4. Poke the string through the hole in the cap and tie a knot on the inside of the cap. Screw the cap back onto the top section of the bottle.
5. Fill ¾ of the bottom section of the bottle with water.
6. Take the top half of the bottle and place it upside down, inside the bottom half of the bottle. The cap should not be touching the water.
7. Fill the top half of the bottle with soil. Press a bean seed into the soil and cover with about ½ inch of soil.
8. Place the “bean in a bottle” in a sunny location either inside or outside, and watch your bean grow! Don’t forget to change out the water when it begins to color.