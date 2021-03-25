Each month since June 2020, Chowan County 4-H has offered free educational kits to youth from across the county. These kits are made possible by a grant received from Albemarle Area United Way. The kits feature activities, crafts, experiments, or/and snacks that engage youth of all ages (5-18). Each kit has a specific focus such as community service, STEM, or health and wellness. More than 500 kits have been distributed to Chowan County youth since the beginning of Covid-19.
The March Educational Kit was called Clover Cookies. This kit not only tied into St. Patrick’s Day but also to the 4-H emblem. The 4-H emblem is a four-leaf clover with an “H” on each leaf. The four “H”s represent head, heart, hands and health.
More than 40 youth registered for this kit. In this kit, youth received ingredients to bake sugar cookies, a four-leaf clover shaped cookie cutter, and sprinkles. A step-by-step recipe was also included. Participants submitted images of their clover cookie creations.