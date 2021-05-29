School is out for the summer! Celebrate by making this dessert with your kids. This recipe combines two things kids love, ice cream and Oreos!
Ingredients:
Crust –
· Vegetable oil spray
· 16 Oreo cookies, broken into large pieces
· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling –
· 2 pints cookies and cream ice cream
· 8 Oreo cookies, broken into large pieces
· 2 cups whipped cream
Directions:
For the crust –
1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees F. Spray 9-inch pie plate with vegetable oil spray.
2. Add 16 Oreo cookies (broken into large pieces) to food processor and lock lid into place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until cookies are coarsely ground, about fifteen 1-second pulses.
3. Turn on food processor and process until crumbs are uniformly fine, about 15 seconds. Stop processor and remove lid. Add melted butter to processor and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until mixture resembles wet sand, about 15 seconds.
4. Stop processor, remove lid, and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Use rubber spatula to scrape mixture into greased pie plate. Use your hands to press crumbs into even layer covering bottom and sides of pie plate.
5. Place pie plate in oven and bake for 15 minutes.
6. Use oven mitts to remove pie plate from oven (ask an adult for help). Place pie plate on cooling rack and let crust cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the filling –
1. Remove ice cream from freezer and let soften on counter for 10 to 15 minutes. In large bowl, combine softened ice cream and remaining 8 Oreo cookies (broken into large pieces). Use back of large spoon to mash until well combined.
2. Use rubber spatula to transfer ice cream mixture to cooled crust, and smooth the top. Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until filling is completely frozen, at least 3 hours or up to 1 week.
3. Slice pie into wedges. Dollop each piece of pie with whipped cream. Enjoy!