Chowan County 4-H kicked off summer fun with a gourmet cookie decorating workshop. The workshop was offered at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office. Emma Boyce, owner and cookie decorator at Collections Gourmet Cookies, taught the workshop. Twelve youth attended.
Mrs. Emma and her daughter, Lilly, taught proper cookie decorating techniques. Each participant was given a box of sugar cookies and the necessary tools to decorate. Youth learned how to outline the cookie with icing and then “flood” the cookie. Mrs. Emma led the group through decorating the cookies in stages. Youth practiced their skills on several different shaped cookies. Youth made cookies to resemble a piece of pizza, a 4-leaf clover, a star, a slice of watermelon, a rectangle and a circle.
