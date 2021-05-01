What You’ll Need:
· Twigs
· A selection of leaves, grasses and flowers
· Rubber bands
· Paint
· Paper
Directions:
1. Gather your supplies. Head outside to gather some thin, strong twigs and a selection of leaves, branches, grasses and flowers with stalks.
2. Secure your leaves or flowers to the end of a twig by wrapping a rubber band around and around them. Take care not to crush any delicate leaves or flowers.
3. Use all sorts of different flowers and leaves. This will give you different textures and make different marks when they are used as paintbrushes.
4. Dip your nature paintbrushes in the paint and see what textures, lines and patterns they make when you paint with them on paper.