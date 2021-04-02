Ingredients:
· 3 cups white chocolate chips
· 1 tablespoon coconut oil
· 4 cups multigrain Cheerios
· 4 cups rice Chex cereal
· 2 cups pretzel sticks
· 1 cup roasted cashews, optional
· 1 (9 ounce) bag peanut butter M&M eggs
· 1 cup pastel milk chocolate M&Ms
· ½ cup shredded, sweetened coconut
· Extra white chocolate chips, for topping
Instructions:
1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the white chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring after each, until the chocolate is melted. (Note: if you don’t have coconut oil, you can leave it out.)
2. Mix the Cheerios, Chex, pretzel sticks and cashews on the baking sheet. Toss them gently. Add in half of each version of M&Ms. Drizzle the mixture all over with the white chocolate. Use a spatula or large spoon to gently (and somewhat quickly) toss the mix together, until all of the pieces are coated. Sprinkle in the remaining M&Ms and gently toss once more. If desired, sprinkle the entire sheet with the shredded coconut. You can also sprinkle on more white chocolate chips if you wish!
3. Let the mixture set for 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl or jar that you can cover (a Ziploc will also work). You can definitely make this a day or two ahead of time!