A few updates on what is going on with Chowan County 4-H.
Ryland 4-H Club:
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
A few updates on what is going on with Chowan County 4-H.
Ryland 4-H Club:
On Monday, March 6, the Ryland 4-H Club held their monthly club meeting.
Chowan County Animal Control Director, LouAnn Fisher, was the guest speaker for the educational portion of the meeting. She talked to youth about what a typical day looks like for Animal Control. Fisher gave youth a tour of her Animal Control truck and displayed some of the equipment she uses.
After Ms. LouAnn finished her presentation, youth participated in a community service project. Using pumpkin puree, peanut butter and oats, youth made no-bake dog treats for the animals at the Tri-County Animal Shelter. Over 100 treats were delivered to the Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 7.
Foodie Friends Cooking Class:
On Tuesday, March 7, the Foodie Friends Cooking Class met for their second session. This cooking class, for youth ages 10-18, provides opportunities to learn food and kitchen safety while preparing healthy and delicious meals.
During this month’s class, the Foodie Friends learned about Mexican cuisine. Youth enjoyed making enchiladas, guacamole and tortilla chips. We can’t wait to see what our Foodie Friends cook next month.
Livestock Show:
Our 69th Annual 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at the American Legion Fairgrounds. The show will begin at 1 p.m.
There are 63 Chowan County youth participating in this event; we have 47 hog exhibitors, 12 goat exhibitors and four lamb exhibitors. We hope you’ll make plans to attend this event.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, please contact the Chowan Extension Office at 252-482-6585.
Camaryn Byrum is a 4-H Youth Development with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Chowan County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.