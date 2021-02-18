The four Hs of 4-H are head, heart, hands and health. The Hs represent the development of the head, to think, plan and reason; the heart, to care for others and develop positive attitudes; the hands, to be useful and helpful to others; and health, to practice healthy living.
4-Hers from around the county participated in a community service project that incorporated the heart and hands of 4-H. In the February Educational Kit, youth were challenged to create Valentine’s Day cards for residents of a local assisted living facility. It is so important for our youth to understand the importance of caring for others in our community. Youth put their creativity into action and created cards full of glitter, stickers, hand-drawn pictures, and encouraging notes.
Nearly 50 cards were delivered to Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Friday, February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day!