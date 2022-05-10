Tuesday, April 19, marked the 68th Annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. Forty-nine Chowan County youth participated this year. There were four goat exhibitors, three heifer exhibitors and forty-two hog exhibitors.
Dan Wells, Johnston County Livestock Agent, was the judge for the 2022 show. The show was reopened to the public, after the 2021 show was limited to parent/guardian spectators.
The show and sale were held at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds. The show began at 1 p.m.d with hog market followed by goat market and showmanship, Cloverbud goats, judging of breeding heifers, heifer showmanship, Cloverbud hog, and hog showmanship.
Cloverbuds are youth participants that are between the ages of 5 and 7. There were three Cloverbud goat exhibitors and five Cloverbud hog exhibitors. These youth were given the opportunity to take their animals into the ring to gain experience in showmanship techniques.
Animals shown by youth ages 8-18 were judged on market conformity of the animals and the participants were judged on their showmanship abilities.
Award banners are given for grand champion, reserve champion and third place animals in market competition. Participants in the junior and senior divisions were presented banners for first, second and third place in showmanship competition.
Hannah Pippins, daughter of J.P. and Megan Pippins, exhibited the Grand Champion hog this year. Hannah is a John A. Holmes senior.
The Reserve Champion hog belonged to Drew Pippins, son of Mike and Alison Pippins. Drew is a senior at Lawrence Academy. The third place hog belonged to Chloe Chappell, daughter of Quintin and Melissa Chappell. Chloe is a Chowan Middle School eighth grader.
Junior Hog showmanship honors went to: 1st Place – Laine Goodwin, 2nd Place – Chloe Chappell and 3rd Place – Trent Goodwin. Senior Hog showmanship honors went to: 1st Place – Hannah Pippins, 2nd Place – Drew Pippins, and 3rd Place – Caroline Goodwin.
The Grand Champion goat was shown by Skylar Biggs, daughter of Shannon Bond and Josh Biggs. Skylar is a fifth grader at D.F. Walker Elementary. Skylar was also awarded first place in Jr. Goat Showmanship. Sadee Biggs, Tripp Leary and Charlotte Parrish were the Cloverbud goat exhibitors.
A heifer show was introduced during the 2022 Livestock Show.
The Grand Champion heifer was shown by Georgia Parrish, daughter of Carey and Rosanna Parrish. The Reserve Champion heifer belonged to Adrianna Parrish, daughter of Carey and Rosanna Parrish. The Third Place heifer belonged to Bella Parrish, daughter of Carey and Rosanna Parrish.
Junior Heifer showmanship honors went to: 1st Place – Bella Parrish. Senior Heifer showmanship honors went to: 1st Place: Adrianna Parrish and 2nd Place – Georgia Parrish.
The auction took place at 7 p.m. Over sixty local businesses and individuals registered as buyers for the auction. Brent Winslow served as the auctioneer with the help of Alden and Michael Winslow.
The Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office would like to thank all of the participants, parents/guardians, sale buyers, and volunteers for making the 68th Annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale a great success.
For a full list of the 2022 livestock exhibitors and for more information on Chowan County 4-H visit: https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/05/68th-annual-chowan-county-4-h-livestock-show-is-a-success/
Camaryn Byrum is the 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent in Chowan County.