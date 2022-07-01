Chowan County 4-H offers a series of interactive and educational workshops during the summer months. We have a busy summer of sewing, cookie decorating, cooking, field tripping, blueberry picking and so much more planned for local youth.
Three events have already taken place: District Activity Day, Sew Much Fun, and Gourmet Cookie Decorating.
District Activity Day – Presentations are a huge part of North Carolina 4-H. The 4-H Presentations program is an opportunity for youth to research a topic of interest, develop a presentation and utilize public speaking skills to present to a panel of judges at the county, district and state levels.
District Activity Day (DAD) was held at Currituck County Middle School on Friday, June 17. Three Chowan County youth participated in the event.
Gray Shook participated in the Outdoor Cookery – Pork Grilling Category. The objective for this category is for youth to know and understand the nutritional value, the economic value and cooking principles of pork. Gray brought home the gold medal for his age group.
Anne-marie Shook presented on Mindfulness in the Health and Fitness category. The objective for this category is for youth to apply research and problem-solving skills toward personal and community health promotion. Anne-marie was awarded a gold medal in her age group.
Angel Bryant presented on the wild horses of Corolla in the Horse category. Angel talked about a recent trip she took with her family to visit the wild horses at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund refuge. Angel brought home a silver medal in her age group.
All three Chowan County youth qualified to compete at the State level competition on July 16 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Sew Much Fun – On Wednesday, June 22, five local youth participated in an introductory sewing class. During this class, youth learned about different types of fabric, sewing machine parts, sewing tools and introductory sewing techniques.
During this workshop, youth created their very own pop-tart pillows. Participants used their creative minds to design their own pop-tart flavors. The newly invented pop-tart “flavors” (pillow designs) included Sprinkles, Pastel Swirl, Chocolate Boutique, Creeper Charge and Cotton Candy.
Gourmet Cookie Decorating – On Thursday, June 23, nine 4-Hers attended a gourmet cookie decorating workshop. This workshop was offered to youth ages 5-7. Emma Boyce, owner of Collections Gourmet Cookies, taught the workshop.
Youth decorated a series of beach-themed cookies including a beach ball, a beach towel, a fish, an ice cream cone, a sun, and a flip flop. A similar class is being offered for youth ages 8-13 on Monday, July 11.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, contact cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.