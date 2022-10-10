Jacavone 1013

Staff at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library gave a Story Time presentation at the Cupola House Association’s recent Colonial Market in Edenton.

 Photo courtesy Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library

We are having a busy October at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library! As we “spookify” the front desk with spiderwebs, pumpkins, and other ghoulish décor, our staff is busy preparing for a month of seasonal programs. Last weekend Ms. Destinee joined the Cupola House Association for their Colonial Market, and presented a special Story Time for all those youngsters visiting the garden and stepping back into the past. Ms. Destinee did a fantastic job capturing the imaginations of our little Edentonians while sporting some fashionable historical attire!

Looking ahead, Monday, October 17th is our last Armchair Traveler Event for the 2022 season. Led by re-enactor and local expert Nevis Leary, we will explore the history of ironclad warfare in the Albemarle Sound during the Civil War and the CSS Albemarle’s role in local military engagements.