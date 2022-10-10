We are having a busy October at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library! As we “spookify” the front desk with spiderwebs, pumpkins, and other ghoulish décor, our staff is busy preparing for a month of seasonal programs. Last weekend Ms. Destinee joined the Cupola House Association for their Colonial Market, and presented a special Story Time for all those youngsters visiting the garden and stepping back into the past. Ms. Destinee did a fantastic job capturing the imaginations of our little Edentonians while sporting some fashionable historical attire!
Looking ahead, Monday, October 17th is our last Armchair Traveler Event for the 2022 season. Led by re-enactor and local expert Nevis Leary, we will explore the history of ironclad warfare in the Albemarle Sound during the Civil War and the CSS Albemarle’s role in local military engagements.
I should also mention that Teen-tober is in full swing at the Library! Every Tuesday at 5:00 PM, there will be a special event for teens. This includes escape rooms, crafts, and other surprises. At 5:30 that same day, kid-friendly Halloween movies will be shown that are free and open to the public!
On Wednesdays at 11 AM will be our famous Story Times with some special guests. Shhhh! It’s a surprise! On Thursdays at 5:30 PM will be our Scary Movie night for teens, where PG-13 thrillers (patrons 13 years of age or older) will haunt the silver screen in our upstairs meeting room!
Finally, on Thursday, October 27th at 5 PM, we will also teach patrons the basics of Microsoft Word in the first of a two-part computer class.
Check out the details in our October 2022 events calendar, or call the front desk at 252-482-4112 for more information. Check out some of our latest book releases below, have a great weekend, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“American Psycho,” by Bret Easton Ellis
“Dune,” by Frank Herbert
“Lessons In Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus
“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” by Jamie Ford
“Mercury Pictures Presents,” by Anthony Marra
“The Murder Rule,” by Dervla McTiernan
“The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
“Pretty Little Wife,” by Darby Kane
Non-Fiction:
“The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” by Malcolm X and Alex Haley
“Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris
“Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan
“How the Word Is Passed,” by Clint Smith
“River of the Gods,” by Candice Millard
“The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller
“The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Beasts of Prey,” by Ayana Gray
“Beasts of Ruin,” by Ayana Gray
“Final Gambit,” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
“Legendborn,” by Tracy Deonn
Juvenile Fiction:
“Amari and the Great Game,” by B.B. Alston
“A Perfect Mistake,” by Melanie Conklin
“Thirst,” by Varsha Bajaj
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Animal Sidekicks,” by Macken Murphy and Dragan Kordic
“Water Cycles: The Source of Life from Start to Finish,” by Derek Harvey and DK Publishing
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Fun to Find,” by Krissy Bonning-Gould
“If You Find a Leaf,” by Aimee Sicuro
“That’s Not My Name,” by Anoosha Syed
“Where’s Waldo?” by Martin Handford
“Where’s Waldo?: The Fantastic Journey,” by Martin Handford
“Where’s Waldo?: The Great Picture Hunt,” by Martin Handford
“Where’s Waldo?: In Hollywood,” by Martin Handford
“Where’s Waldo?: The Incredible Paper Chase,” by Martin Handford
“Where’s Waldo?: The Wonder Book,” by Martin Handford