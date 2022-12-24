...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Christmas is almost here, and everyone is scrambling to prepare for Santa and his eight little reindeer. For many of us, it is the usual morning of opening presents with Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town playing in the background.
It may also be the afternoon of greeting and chatting with relatives as A Christmas Story drones on in the scene. While that one uncle of yours waits for the glorious moment of quoting, “You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”
Christmas may also include a great feast with the passing of mashed potatoes, turkey, spiral ham and other dishes around the table while Bing Crosby serenades in the background in the 1954 classic White Christmas. You may even have an after-dinner reading of a Christmas favorite such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas or The Polar Express, the children of the family may even insist on continuing the spirit with the cinematic versions of these tales (animated versions only).
Whatever your tradition is, sharing a Christmas movie tends to fill the background of this occasion. Holiday films always seem to be the thing that helps you get in the spirit immediately following Thanksgiving. Along with holiday music, it sets the mood for the season and brings up nostalgic memories of Christmas past.
An easy way to kindle old memories and, most importantly, start new ones is through that medium of favorite Christmas movies. While my grandparents shared their love of George Bailey and his supernatural encounter with Clarence the angel in It’s a Wonderful Life years ago around the Christmas tree while exchanging gifts, I can carry that on with my family for years to come.
Suppose you are in the Holiday spirit and want to share your memories with the present. In that case, I encourage you to dust off that copy of Jingle All the Way or pick up Die Hard from the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library to play in the background at your Christmas gathering.
Check out some of our latest DVD releases below for some good holiday memorable films, have a wonderful Christmas Weekend, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Movies:
Beast – R (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – R
Bullet Train – R
DC League of Superpets – PG (DVD and Blu-Ray)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles – R
Wallace and Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death – NR
TV-Series:
Abbott Elementary: Season 1 – TV-PG
Call the Midwife: Season 7 – TV-PG
Sweet Tooth: Season 1 – TV-14
The Time Traveler’s Wife: Complete Series – TV-MA
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.