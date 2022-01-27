On this date, Jan. 27, in 1886, thirty-three of America’s most prestigious scientists, philanthropists and explorers incorporated their combined ideas of a gentleman’s club with the purpose to “increase and diffuse geographic knowledge.”
Their dream thrives to this very day in what we know as the National Geographic Society and through their official journal, The National Geographic. Perhaps no other society or magazine broadcasts so vast an amount of knowledge to so large a population relating news of science, geography, travel and culture as does this one body.
Their dreams of disseminating such information, as well as their interest in preserving history and the environment, have achieved wonderful success and a well-deserved reputation.
While most people are quite familiar with the National Geographic, few are acquainted with other extensive involvements and outlets managed by the NGS that not only have been accomplished, but have brought the world’s enthusiasm into fields which before interested only the most boring academicians.
Over time, the society pioneered into other outlets including a joint venture with The Walt Disney World. It has sponsored traveling exhibits such as King Tut, artifacts of the Titanic and some of the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Beside the notable National Geographic, which today is which is published in 40 different languages among 60 million readers monthly, they also publish eight other periodicals targeting readerships from small children to scholars in an array of professional fields. Interesting to many who are unaware, the NGS also produces entertainment films for general audiences. Among them are “K-19, The Widow Maker” (starring Harrison Ford) and “The Way Back” (with Ed Harris and Colin Farrell).
But it was not always so.
Originally the intention was for the society to be an elite gentlemen’s club for scholars and wealthy patrons who were interested in travel and exploration. Among those first 33 men were the likes of Robert Peary, discoverer of the North Pole, Attorney General George Wickersham and Alexander Graham Bell.
The original purpose of the National Geographic magazine was to be a professional journal satiated with scientific reports complete with statistics, technical language, historic maps and fact-proving graphs. Then in 1899 the son-in-law of Bell, Gilbert H. Grosenor, became the editor of the NG and everything changed. Instead of scientific terminology, he encouraged accounts of discoveries and exploration that interested the general public. He also added color pictures, virtually unheard of at the time. Focusing on the man-on-the-street perspective, he also began to introduce nonacademic laypeople to the society’s membership.
From a membership of 33 elite males, the society’s ranks swelled to thousands almost immediately. The National Geographic’s circulation of a couple of hundred reached over two million in just a matter of a few years.
Most churches could learn from both Jesus and Grosenor. Too many times we church folks think in terms of ‘our little group’ instead of reaching out to those different from ourselves.
Jesus’ invitations included Samaritans, prostitutes, beggars and any number of people who likely would been about as acceptable in the temple as the nonacademic persons would have been to the society before Grosenor.
And while the professionally religious were busily arguing the minutia of hair-splitting theological points, the people in the marketplace and the small villages were listening with great intent to the understandable teachings of Jesus. His parables and every day illustrations met a need that the common folks already had but the sanctimonious religious zealots could not see.
People hungered to hear about a God who loved them.
Actually, there is a world of people all about us who might find the spirit of God much more palatable if it was presented with some plain language and a little color.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.