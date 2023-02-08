After Jesus is run out of his hometown of Nazareth, He heads back to Capernaum. This is the town of His “bachelor pad” and where He will do more miracles than any other place. Jesus comes into town in time to preach at the synagogue, and everyone is amazed at His great authority over the Scripture. The word authority means persuasion, passion or profound understanding.

His teaching is so anointed that a demon reveals itself by asking Jesus why He would invade its territory. Jesus rebukes the demon who throws the possessed person to the ground, but this doesn’t harm them. The people are astonished that Jesus has power over demons.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.