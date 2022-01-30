“Only be careful. Keep watch over your life. Or you might forget the things you have seen. Do not let them leave your heart for the rest of your life. But teach them to your children and to your grandchildren.”
- Deuteronomy 4:9
I once read a book named “Rocking Chair Tales” by John William Smith. He recalls many tales from his past and a few that others related to him.
He thinks everyone needs a connection with family history. I can see that people need roots and identity to feel secure in their present and future.
I know it gives me great comfort to remember those who have gone before in my family. I can see where I came from and much of who I am.
That is especially true when I am around my cousins who were raised and influenced by my grandmother. We are very similar in our likes, dislikes, attitudes and mannerisms. It is amazing sometimes to watch as someone else does or says something and you see yourself in their actions or words.
The same happens at times when I look in the mirror and see my mother or when I say something and I hear her voice and words.
Remembering past experiences with family members gives us the feeling that we are a part of a long line and so we are not alone in our day to day struggles.
I once took a course in genealogy, when I worked at a library, so I could help those who were doing research. One of the things they suggest is that some of the family who have knowledge that will be lost when they are gone write or record the information and memories they have.
Think about doing that for your family whether you are young or old. If you are young you can make it a project that spans many years. It may even be easier because we tend to forget so much.
If you don’t have the inclination to write, pick up a recorder and record your thoughts as they come to you. Someday your children and the rest of your family will be very grateful. Many of my memories are preserved in articles I’ve written and a family history is preserved in notebooks.
Doing research on my grandmother’s family, I found they were very devout people from the time John Knox brought Protestantism to Scotland in the 1500’s. As I found documents and read them, I found God in everything they did.
I feel I belong to Christ because of the prayers of ancestors down through the ages and, especially, my grandmother. That is an awesome feeling.
So I pray that my children, my children’s children and all who come after will also believe in Jesus Christ. I pray that I can leave a legacy of loving Christ. I pray they will also love Him and they will pass it on. There is no greater legacy.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.