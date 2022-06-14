It’s so hard to find a good hot dog.
I’m spoiled by my beloved Chicago dog. My go-to spot for a good dog in Charleston was Skoogies and in Boulder it was Mustard’s Last Stand, both with owners who are Chicago transplants.
Here in Edenton, I enjoy the hot dogs at the Shed at the newly renamed Occano Golf course, and also at Old Colony Smokehouse.
Most people go to Old Colony Smokehouse for barbeque, but I think they have excellent hot dogs and sausages, too, and now you can buy your own to prepare at Old Colony Market. Another market with great sausages is Layden’s in Belvidere.
When grilling sausages many people make the mistake of overcooking them in an attempt to assure the meat is cooked through, which may result in a dried out link instead of one that is juicy and moist. One trick is to pierce each link before cooking, but I like to gently poach them in beer and aromatics, and then fire them over high heat briefly to get those great grill marks.
A nice meal for Father’s Day is the Italian-American favorite Sausage and Peppers, and cooked over a smokey grill makes it even tastier. This dish is based on a popular meal by Southern Italian immigrants who made Lower Manhattan their home.
It is still served every year at Little Italy’s San Gennaro Festival on Mulberry Street, and at the many Italian restaurants and markets on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. Good quality simple ingredients are key for the best flavor, and good Italian sausages are important.
This week I have included my recipe for Grilled Sausage and Peppers. Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Grilled Sausage and Peppers
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
• 1 package Italian sausage links, such as Old Colony Smokehouse
• 1 bottle Lager beer
• ¼ cup butter
• 1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• 1 sweet red pepper, thinly sliced
• 1 sweet yellow pepper, thinly sliced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced finely, and 3 whole garlic cloves
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• Pinch crushed red pepper
• Dash of honey
• Extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• Jar of favorite Marinara, such as Rao’s
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped
• Good crusty rolls or buns
PREPARATION
• Preheat grill to medium heat. Meanwhile, in a deep skillet or shallow pan over low heat melt the butter. Add the sweet onion slices and whole garlic, and sauté. Add the sausage links to the pan and slowly cook for a few minutes in the butter and aromatics. Add the beer to the pan and poach the sausage links over low heat, turning as needed, for about 10 minutes. Remove sausages to a platter and set aside. Remove sauteed onions to a dish and set aside.
• In a mixing bowl toss the red onions and pepper slices with olive oil, oregano, garlic, ¼ cup marinara, honey, half of fresh basil and parsley, salt, and pepper. Add the mixture to a large sheet of heavy duty foil, fold over, and seal tightly. Place on the preheated grill and close the lid. Cook for about 20 minutes.
• Add some of the marinara to a bowl and brush sausages with sauce so as not to cross contaminate the jar with the meat. Increase the grill heat to medium high. Place the links on the grill grates and cook, brushing on more sauce and turning to brown evenly. Do not overcook.
• Butter the buns and grill until toasted. Serve sausages on toasted buns with sautéed onions, grilled onion and peppers, and a sprinkling of fresh basil and parsley.