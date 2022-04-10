I have a feeling there is not enough newspaper space to write all the great big “thank you” to all the businesses, community members and volunteers who helped make the Harry Potter Extravaganza!3 a magnificent success. So here goes! If I forget to mention you – track me down and I’ll add you to the next column.
Our local business community pitched in by preparing Harry Potter related-foods, crafts, displays and hosting a digital scavenger hunt. The QR codes got over 700 scans alone. So thank you to: Kim’s Secret Garden for blowing up our balloons, North No. 4, The Sugared Fig, Vaughan’s, Sound Feet Shoes, The Governor’s Pub, The Garden of Readin’, Old Colony Smokehouse Downtown, the Edenton Coffee House, Edenton IT, Surf, Wind and Fire, Cloth & Twine, Feathers Boutique, Broad Street Bazaar (& the giant Peep), the Penelope Barker House, and the Gregarious Goose.
The goal of the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was to get people into our downtown businesses – I sure think the Scavenger Hunt and the Harry Potter themed items helped.
The Taylor Theater partnered with us for a third time and showed Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban for free on Friday. From what I’ve been told, nearly 175 folks watched the movie in two showings. I really hope that they bought lots of popcorn. Marie Perry enjoyed keeping an eye out on the first showing.
On the grown-up side of things, the Chowan Arts Council, the Cupola House (the Shrieking Shack) and the Edenton Bay Trading Company had good turn-out for their events. I counted 51 Harry Potter Trivia participants at Malcolm’s. The librarians did not win the trivia contest. Hmmm… suspicious. Special thanks to Vonna O’Neill for letting us decorate the Cupola.
And then there was Saturday – literally not enough space to thank all the volunteers who helped at all the stations in the building.
But here goes: Kay Caveney, Carolyn Ayers, Sherronne Battle, Rebecca & Ryland Ammons, Lucy Daniels, Kate Ahearn, the Neer Family, Jenny Wells, Miss Brandy, Dr. Alex Kehayes, Pam Wagner, Susan & Steve Willhauck and Teresa Cole. Shelia Schultheiss did fabulous face painting. And the Optimist Club provided the Hogwarts Express. I know I’m forgetting someone!
Thanks to our presenters: Katy Shook (Professor Sage) from the Agricultural Extension office, Care of Magical Creatures from the Tri-County Animal Shelter, Sylvan Heights Bird Park explained how owls do deliver mail and Dana Hill was a great Minister of Magic.
Extra special thanks goes to Cynthia and David Herlong, who did so many magical things to make the event even more special. Cynthia did a great job getting the word out through her PR campaign and creative ideas. The Herlongs hosted the Minister of Magic at their home and were amazingly costumed and photographed the whole thing. Whoa!
Lee Lolkema, Sarah McLaughlin and Destinee Williams deserver a grand “hurrah” for the super heroic efforts.
And finally – my co-workers at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library: I keep saying it over and over again. I work with the finest staff at the best public library in all the world.
New Books
Picture Books
My Very First 100 Word – Rosemary Wells
Oona and the Shark – Kelly DiPucchio & Raissa Figueroa
Adult Fiction
Along the Rio Grande – Tracie Peterson
A Crimson Summer – Heather Graham
Fear Thy Neighbor – Fern Michaels
Looking for Leroy – Melody Carlson
The Missing Piece – John Lescroart
A Safe House – Stuart Woods
A Relative Murder – Marie Perryt
The Recovery Agent – Janet Evanovich
Threads of Hope – Leslie Gould
What Happened to the Bennetts – Lisa Scottoline
Large Print
A Game of Fear – Charles Todd
Invisible – Danielle Steel
Lightning in a Mirror — Jayne Ann Krentz
DVDs
Yellowstone – Season 4
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.