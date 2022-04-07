According to John Kennedy, this man was the greatest statesman of the 20th Century. In fact, President Kennedy went so far as to say that the most significant political error that he personally ever committed was to have disagreed with this international leader on an international peacekeeping project.
His name was Dag Hammarskjold, and on today’s date, April 7, 1953, he became the General Secretary of the United Nations.
Although largely unknown to present generations, Hammarskjold’s accomplishments constructively impacted the world’s current circumstances by strengthening the newly formed United Nation, employing his personal intervention to diffuse diplomatic crises and making the UN more responsive to global issues.
By far most world diplomats agree that course of international relations would not be as civil and collaborative in our time were it not for Hammarskjold. To this day, he is the only person to ever have been awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize posthumously.
But when he came into the secretary’s position, he was largely an unknown Swedish economist and acceptable to all parties merely because he was viewed as a milquetoast leader harmless to the prejudices of coercive parties.
With respect to his personality, they were correct. His ways were never high-minded or power mongering. He was gentle with his staff, and upon assuming the secretariat position, his first matter of business was to personally visit each department of the UN as opposed to them coming to him. Instead of enjoying private, chef-prepared meals in the dignitaries’ dining lounge, he took his in the employees’ cafeteria.
But with respect to his accomplishments, they were dead wrong. He immediately set about improving relations between the Arab states and Israel, personally went to China to negotiate the release of eleven American pilots captured during the Korean War, intervened in the Suez Crisis and made several trips to the Congo to help diffuse the devastation taking place in Africa. His personal achievements are still highly regarded among professional diplomats.
There was also another project he personally saw to its finish — a meditation room in the UN Headquarters “where people can withdraw into themselves in silence, regardless of their faith, creed or religion.” Secretary Hammarskjold, an adherent of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, was himself a deeply spiritual person who extended magnanimous respect for others’ expressions of faith.
His perspective was most eloquently expressed in a 1953 interview by Edward R. Murrow when the General Secretary was explaining the interaction of one’s faith and their responsibility said, “A man should live a life of active social service in full harmony with himself as a member of the community of spirit, I have found the writings of the great medieval mystics, Eckhart and Ruysbroek, for whom self-surrender had been the way to self-realization, and who’s singleness of mind and inwardness had found strength to say yes to every demand which the needs of their neighbors made them face, and say yes also to every fate life has in store for them when they followed the call of duty.”
After his untimely death in an airplane crash while traveling to peacefully intervene in an African military confrontation, his personal diary (published under the title of Markings) was located in which he had written two simple philosophies of life that was not only revealing of his deep introspection but also serves well as guidance to others: “We are not permitted to choose the frame of our destiny. But what we put into it is ours. He who wills adventure will experience it – according to his courage. He who wills sacrifice will be sacrificed – according to his measure of purity,” and “In our age, the road to holiness necessarily passes through the world of action.”
But the greatest revelation of his spiritual nature was revealed in a prayer he wrote: “Thou who art over us, thou who art one of us, thou who art: Give us a pure heart that we may see thee, a humble heart that we may hear thee, and a heart of love that we may serve thee; a heart of faith that we may abide in thee.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.