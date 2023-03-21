Bo Wagner Pastor
Picasa

If God allows me to keep on living, in just a couple of years, I will hit a pretty cool tipping point; I will have been a pastor longer than I was not a pastor.

I became a pastor at twenty-seven years of age. And for all of those first twenty-seven years, I saw Sundays pretty much like everyone else sees them, I suppose. I got to church a minute or two before Sunday school and saw the pastor on the platform when I walked in, dressed to the nines and looking as cool as the other side of the pillow. He was back that night, still smiling, leading the worship, and pleasantly bidding everyone goodnight when the service was done.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org