It has been said that the book of Isaiah is a “mini Bible.” There are sixty-six books in the Bible, and Isaiah has sixty-six chapters. The Bible consists of thirty-nine books in the Old Testament and twenty-seven in the New Testament.
Isaiah’s mission was to warn Judah that God was not happy with their behavior, warn of impending judgment, prophesy about the coming Messiah and the eventual blessing to the whole world that Abraham’s children would be.
In the first thirty-nine books, he predicts some of the most jaw-dropping things about the coming Messiah. The tone is pointing forward to when it will come to pass, but in chapter forty, there is a change in the tone of his writing. Isaiah begins speaking of things that will be as if they already are. It’s as if he moves from prophesying eventualities to testifying known truths.
In chapter forty, Isaiah opens by telling Israel to comfort themselves with the knowledge that their Messiah redeemer is coming. Whenever something incredible happens, or someone you care about is coming near, we always want to be a part.
We ask, “If this wonderful thing is happening, what can I do?” People would run to John the Baptist who was preaching “Behold the Lamb” in the wilderness, and ask, “What must I do?” All of us want to be a part of the grand story! So, what can I do? What can you do? Prepare!
Prepare the way for the Lord! The Messiah is coming, and our job is to remove all of the obstacles that get in the way. He talks explicitly of raising valleys, lowering mountains, straightening crooked paths and cleaning off rugged, broken paths. This is an excellent plan for preparing anything from a New Year’s resolution, a business plan, to a family motto.
What in your life is keeping the Messiah from having an easy road into your life? Are there valleys, or low places, that need to be built up? What priorities have fallen to the side in the ditch? What hills are more prominent than they need to be?
We all have things we let anger us way too much. If you are struggling to think of one, I’ll say gas prices and politics. (And I’m moving on.) What crooked ways do you need to straighten up in your life or things have you let onto your road that need cleaning up? It’s a remarkable picture of creating health in your life. Prioritize, be proactive, simplify and keep things clean and functional.
The chapter ends by talking about the strength that comes to those willing to keep their faith in difficult times. When it seems that God doesn’t see you or His Messiah will never bless you, keep the faith and keep waiting because those who wait on the Lord will feel God’s strength like an eagle lifting off the ground. When you have no more strength, get up again and trust He will be what you need when you need it most.
So, success comes from a twofold approach: preparing the way sufficiently and then having the tenacity to never give up. Get up and get up and get up, because those are the people who make it.
To see miracles, you must keep walking and believing that the best is yet to come.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.