Brigadier General Billy Mitchell fought to update our militaries with the use of aircraft between the World Wars. The first World War was “the war to end all wars,” and this new technology of planes felt like a luxury in a day so impressed with new guns and bombs.

General Mitchel saw a sky attack’s incredible advantage, yet no one would hear him out. He died a few years before the American entry into the Second World War, in which we were desperately unprepared. He warned that an attack from Japan with planes would decimate our most substantial fleet, which came to pass on December 7, 1941.

