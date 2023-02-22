As we are teased by a North Carolina “False Spring,” I begin to get a little anxious for the season to change. I long to spend time outdoors and begin to crave lighter meals.
There are many nice transitional foods as the temperatures slowly turn warmer. A lighter vegetable soup is just perfect for late winter. While most vegetables are seasonal many varieties of mushrooms are harvested year-round and are readily available.
The White Button Mushroom can be found at any market and, although it has gotten a bad reputation by some for being too common, this firm little fungi has recently been in favor by many chefs again because of its versatility in both raw and cooked applications and for its meaty texture.
White Button Mushrooms were first believed to have been cultivated in France in 1707 and are called Champignons de Paris. These mushrooms can be found in a creamy mushroom soup at many a bistro in France, but have somehow been translated to an American cousin by Campbell soup company with none of the flavor and a lot of chemical additives.
This week I have included a recipe for Mushroom Bisque with Truffle that is flavorful and smooth, and so much better than out of a can. A bisque is a thick cream soup that is puréed and often strained for smooth texture.
Other key ingredients of a bisque are heavy cream and white wine. I like to add a little truffle oil for interest, but the mushroom bisque is wonderful on its own.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.