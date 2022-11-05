As the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library prepares for the holiday season, we are gearing up for an eventful November. With a new wave of programs and special events, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be busy with activity through Turkey Day.
Starting this wave of new programming is a new Introduction to Mindfulness class with Ms. Sara on Nov. 14. Participants will learn techniques for stress management, meditation and handling one’s mental health.
Next, Amazon Best Selling Author, Sascha Rothchild, will visit the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on Nov. 15 for a Meet the Author Event with the Friends of the Library.
On Nov. 17, all technology enthusiasts are invited to our first Makerspace Workshop. Participants can play around on our Nintendo Switch, experiment with our new 3D printer and design something unique with our Cricut Vinyl Cutter.
Participants will be allowed to create and keep one 3D print and one Cricut design (shirt, mug, etc.) for free!
Check out our full schedule for what we have in store:
• Story Time with Ms. Lee: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, ages 0-5;
• Teen Tuesdays with Ms. Destinee: Nov. 8 at 5 p.m., ages 10-17;
• Introduction Mindfulness with Ms. Sara: Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m.;
• Meet the Author Event: Sascha Rothchild with the Friends of the Library: Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.;
• Makerspace Workshop: Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m., ages 8-16; and
• Computer Classes- Microsoft Word Part 2: Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m., sign up at the desk, space is limited
Between our various programs and events, be sure to stop by the newly arranged display of new releases next to the front desk. We have a whole bunch of new releases awaiting their first checkout.
See below the latest releases to our collection and call (252-482-4112) or visit the Library for more information on our programming and events.
We hope you have a great week and to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“A Quilt for Christmas,” by Melody Carlson
“The Butcher and the Wren,” by Alaina Urquhart
“Carrie Soto Is Back,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
“Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver
“Dreamland,” by Nicholas Sparks
“Electric Idol,” by Katee Robert
“Endless Summer,” by Elin Hilderbrand
“Falling Stars,” by Fern Michaels
“The High Notes,” by Danielle Steel
“Mad Money,” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
“The Maze,” by Nelson DeMille
“Neon Gods,” by Katee Robert
“Next in Line,” by Jeffery Archer
“No Plan B,” by Lee Child and Andrew Child
“The Orchard,” by Beverly Lewis
“Righteous Prey,” by John Sanford
“Shrines of Gaiety,” by Kate Atkinson
“Theft of an Idol,” by Dana Stabenow
“Thief of Fate,” by Jude Deveraux
“Treasure State,” by C.J. Box
“The Twelve Days of Christmas,” by James Patterson and Tad Safran
“Under the Starry Skies,” by Tracie Peterson
“Voice of Fear,” by Heather Graham
“Wicked Beauty,” by Katee Robert
Non-Fiction:
“Accounting for Dummies,” by Michael Taillard
“I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy
“Kovels’ Antiques and Collectables Price Guide,” by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel
“The Landmark Herodotus,” by Herodotus, edited by Robert B. Strassler
“Loving People Who Are Hard to Love,” by Joyce Meyer
“Much Ado About Nothing,” by William Shakespeare
“Prisoners of the Castle,” by Ben Macintyre
“Quickbooks 2022 for Dummies,” by Stephen L. Nelson
“The Silva Mind Control Method,” by Jose Silva
“Solitio,” by Javier Zamora
“Suspect,” by Scott Turow
“What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“The Girl in the Castle,” by James Patterson and Emily Raymond
“It’s Not Summer Without You,” by Jenny Han
“Scythe,” by Neal Shusterman
“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” by Jenny Han
“Thunderhead,” by Neal Shusterman
“The Toll,” by Neal Shusterman
“We’ll Always Have Summer,” by Jenny Han
Juvenile Fiction:
“Bird & Squirrel: All Together,” by James Burke
“Big Nate: Release the Hounds!” by Lincoln Peirce
“InvestiGATORS: Heist and Seek,” by John Patrick Green
“I Survived: The Wellington Avalanche, 1910,” by Lauren Tarshis
“Tristan Strong Keeps Punching,” by Kwame Mbalia
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Frustrating Book,” by Mo Willems
“Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn,” by Kenard Pak
“Max & Ruby: Max Can Read,” by Rosemary Wells
“Pets Rule: The Poodle of Doom,” by Susan Tan
Audiobooks:
“Captive,” by Iris Johansen
“The Challenge,” by Danielle Steel
“Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King
“The Ninth Month,” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo
“Suspect,” by Scott Turow
“Treasure State,” by C.J. Box
“The Twelve Days of Christmas,” by James Patterson and Tad Safran
Large Print:
“The Alaska Saga,” by Tracie Peterson
“An Amish Proposal for Christmas,” by Vannetta Chapman
“Blowback,” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
“Captive,” by Iris Johansen
“The Challenge,” by Danielle Steel
“A Dark and Stormy Tea,” by Laura Childs
“Desperation in Death,” by J.D. Robb
“Her Surprise Christmas Courtship,” by Emma Miller
“I’ll Be Seeing You,” by Robin Lee Hatcher
“Journey to Forgiveness,” by Danica Favorite
“The Ninth Month,” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo
“The Orchard,” by Beverly Lewis
“Quicksand,” by Janet Dailey
“Secrets,” by Fern Michaels
“The Veteran’s Holiday Home,” by Lee Tobin McClain