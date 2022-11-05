As the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library prepares for the holiday season, we are gearing up for an eventful November. With a new wave of programs and special events, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will be busy with activity through Turkey Day.

Starting this wave of new programming is a new Introduction to Mindfulness class with Ms. Sara on Nov. 14. Participants will learn techniques for stress management, meditation and handling one’s mental health.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.