It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we haven’t even enjoyed that turkey and given thanks for family and friends. I’m in the camp with no Christmas until after Thanksgiving as I like to enjoy each day and not rush life, and it seems like the days go by at light speed!

Thanksgiving is traditionally known and celebrated as a harvest festival. The first harvest celebration by those early colonists was thought to be in October 1621 as a feast with the Wampanoag Native American Indians at Plymouth Colony.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.