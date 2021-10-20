For many years one of my favorite treats for a crisp fall day is a pumpkin spice latte with a slice of pumpkin bread. There’s just something about that quintessential combination of a creamy, hot, flavorful coffee and a moist quick bread with the warmth of autumn spices that is so satisfying.
Edenton Coffee House offers an array of fall-flavored goodies and drinks perfect for a stroll down Broad Street, but there are some days I’m just too busy to get away.
Since I serve Roanoke Roasting Company’s french-pressed beans at the inn every day, it’s easy to replicate the coffee with a little splash of Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup and some frothed milk. However, it did take me a few tries to create a pumpkin quick bread recipe that would please me, as well as my guests.
Quick breads are aptly named because they come together quickly. Because these breads contain no biological leavener like yeast or sourdough starter, they require neither rising nor kneading which makes their preparation even easier. Instead quick breads need a chemical leavener like baking soda and baking powder to give them lift.
Chemical leavening requires the reaction of a base and an acid. Baking soda is a base that needs to be combined with an acidic ingredient to initiate the leavening process. Baking powder has both base and acid properties, but needs a liquid to bloom its leavening agents. Combining the two with liquid is all that’s needed to give quick breads their cake-like texture. Not over mixing is key to ensure great texture. These breads do take about an hour to bake, and then cool, but their easy preparation makes them popular for most bakers.
This week I have included my recipe for Pumpkin Bread. Its just one of many of my quick bread recipes but its seasonal flavors are perfect for an October morning.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Pumpkin Bread
INGREDIENTS
• 2 1/4 cups AP flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon ground ginger
• 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon cloves
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 ¾ cups pumpkin puree (1 15-ounce can)
• 2 cups sugar
• 2/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
• 3 eggs, room temperature
• 1 ½ tablespoons cinnamon sugar mixture
PREPARATION
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare a large loaf pan with nonstick spray
• Whisk together all dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Beat together eggs, oil, and sugar. Mix in pumpkin. Gradually stir in dry ingredients until just combined. Evenly spread batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top of batter.
• Bake for 65-75 minutes and bread just begins to pull away from sides of pan, and tester comes out clean. Cover with foil if bread becomes too brown while cooking.
Cool in pan for 20 minutes then gently remove to cool completely.