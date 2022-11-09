...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It’s sweet potato season here in the South. There is an abundance of these orange-fleshed spuds at Edenton Farmers Market, local farm stands and grocery stores, but I was very fortunate that my friend Linda Perez brought me a beautiful bushel right from the field.
The sweet potato is really a puzzling vegetable. It is not a potato at all, but a tuberous root vegetable. And to make this vegetable even more confusing is the fact that many farmers began calling these orange-fleshed tubers yams. Yams often command a higher price at the grocery store, and this can be very disheartening as a consumer unless you know your tubers.
Real yams are more like a white potato or even a yucca, and have a tough brown skin and are often difficult to find. The sweet potato is the common orange, red, yellow and even purple-fleshed tuber you will most likely find in a local grocery store or at the Farmer’s Market.
Some sweet potato varieties are so sweet that no sugar needs to be added hence the common name, while others are more savory. Worldwide there are roughly 6,000 varieties. The most popular in the U.S. are the Garnet Jewel, Beauregard and Covington.
The sweet potato is North Carolina’s official state vegetable, and our state is the top producer in the U.S. More than 40 percent of the national supply of sweet potatoes comes from North Carolina.
According to the USDA, North Carolina harvested nearly 95,000 acres of sweet potatoes last year and more than three times as much as California, Louisiana and Mississippi combined.
With such a plentiful array of readily available local sweet potatoes, I hope you try a few new ways with this tuber. I like to put a different spin on many recipes and a traditional pasta made from potato also works well with the sweet potato.
This week I’ve included a recipe for Sweet Potato Gnocchi. Making homemade pasta is really not hard and it cooks very quickly, and this gnocchi is a healthy and tasty alternative that’s perfect for autumn meals. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 cups mashed sweet potatoes
• ½ cup whole milk Ricotta cheese
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 tablespoons kosher salt, or to taste
• ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
• 1 egg
• 2+ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
For the Sauce:
• 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter
• 3 garlic cloves, whole
• 1 shallot, finely minced
• 1 thyme sprig
• 1 sage sprig
• 1 teaspoon apple cider
• 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
• ¼ cup heavy cream
• ¼ cup grated parmesan
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• S & P to taste
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap each sweet potato in foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast until tender about 1 hour.
• Let the potatoes cool, then peel each and mash or rice through a potato ricer in a large bowl. Add the ricotta, egg, seasonings, and blend well. Mix in flour a little at a time until a dough forms.
• Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead until smooth. Do not overwork the dough. Your dough will be soft. Cut the dough into 6 pieces and roll each into a long rope, roughly an inch thick. Using a bench scraper or paring knife, cut the gnocchi into 3/4-inch pieces. If you want, you can press the gnocchi against a gnocchi board or the tines of a fork to create ridges. Place gnocchi on a floured sheet pan.
• Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Once boiling, drop the gnocchi into the water in batches and cook about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.
• Add olive oil to a large deep skillet on medium high heat until shimmering. Cook Gnocci in batches until browned, remove and set aside.
• In the deep skillet melt the butter over medium heat with thyme and sage. Cook, stirring occasionally until the butter has browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove thyme and discard, but reserve crispy sage. Reduce heat to low and add the garlic and shallot. Whisk in the cider and vinegar. Mix in the cream, zest and parmesan and cook until bubbly and thickens. Add a little more cream if needed. Season to taste.
• Add the gnocchi to the pan of brown butter sauce and cook, stirring often, until well coated, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve with additional grated parmesan and crispy sage .
Note: TO FREEZE UNCOOKED SWEET POTATO GNOCCHI:
Line a sheet pan that will fit in the freezer with wax paper. Arrange gnocchi in a single layer so they aren’t touching and freeze until solid.
When the gnocchi are frozen solid, transfer to a freezer bag and return to the freezer.
Note: For a heartier meal a sauce with ground sausage, spinach, or broccoli rabe goes nicely with the gnocchi.