It’s sweet potato season here in the South. There is an abundance of these orange-fleshed spuds at Edenton Farmers Market, local farm stands and grocery stores, but I was very fortunate that my friend Linda Perez brought me a beautiful bushel right from the field.

The sweet potato is really a puzzling vegetable. It is not a potato at all, but a tuberous root vegetable. And to make this vegetable even more confusing is the fact that many farmers began calling these orange-fleshed tubers yams. Yams often command a higher price at the grocery store, and this can be very disheartening as a consumer unless you know your tubers.

