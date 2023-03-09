You may have noticed something different in the library this week. Aside from our Harry Potter decorations (by the way, Harry Potter Extravaganza is on March 24 and 25), you might have noticed that the Children's Room on the first floor looks slightly different.

Thanks to some hard work and dedication from the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Team, our Children's Section is roomier and has a few extra surprises for our young readers. We rearranged the shelving units to create a "story pit" where children can be physically surrounded by books, grab a new title,and plop down onto one of our new child-sized beanbags.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.