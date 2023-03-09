...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
You may have noticed something different in the library this week. Aside from our Harry Potter decorations (by the way, Harry Potter Extravaganza is on March 24 and 25), you might have noticed that the Children's Room on the first floor looks slightly different.
Thanks to some hard work and dedication from the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Team, our Children's Section is roomier and has a few extra surprises for our young readers. We rearranged the shelving units to create a "story pit" where children can be physically surrounded by books, grab a new title,and plop down onto one of our new child-sized beanbags.
Our new book display has transformed from a regular shelving unit to a corner pyramid of cubes of various sizes. New board books are on the lower cubes for easy access, and new books for elementary and middle school reading will be displayed near the top.
I want to give a very special thanks to Ms. Sara, Ms. Joy, Ms. Linda and Ms. Lee for joining forces and helping make this possible. There is much more to see that cannot fit in a single column, so I encourage you to swing by and look at our refreshed Children's Room!
Also, while you are in the library observing the renovations, swing by the desk to inquire about the Harry Potter Extravaganza. This year we have a Harry Potter-verse costume contest, and a special one-shot magic-themed Dungeon and Dragons, be sure to sign up beforehand for these events.
Check out below some of our latest additions to the collection. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“Encore in Death,” by J.D. Robb
“Every Good Gift,” by Kelly Irvin
“More Than Meets the Eye,” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
“The Cradle of Ice,” by James Rollins
Large Print Books:
“Sleep No More,” by Jane Ann Krentz
Non-Fiction:
“A Mah Jong Handbook” by Eleanor Noss Whitney
“An Encyclopedia of Tolkien” by David Day
“Complete National Parks of the US,” by Mel White
“De Colores Means all of Us” by Elizabeth Martinez
“Essential Feng Shui” by Lillian Too
“Shaq’s Family Style,” by Shaquille O’neal
“Spare,” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
“The Answer to Anxiety,” by Joyce Meyer
“The Book Lovers Cookbook” by Shaunda Kennedy Wenger and Kaner kay Jensen
“The Elven Cookbook” by Robery Tuesley Anderson
“The Magic of Minalima,” by Neil Denton
“The Ramayona” by Ramesh Menon
“The Unofficial Harry Potter Vegan Cookbook” by Imana Grashuis and Taylor Starr
“Writings 1902-1910” by William James
Juvenile Fiction:
“Hocus Pocus,” by A.W. Jantha
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Dinosaurs, Dodos, and Wooly Mammoths,” by Dan Gutman
“Who Is Lebron James?” by Crystal Hubbard
“Who Was John McCain?” by Michael Burgan
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“5 Minute Pete The Cat Stories,” by Kimberly and James Dean
“5 Minute Scientist Story,” by Gabrielle Meyer
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.