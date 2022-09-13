This September is packed with can’t-miss events.
First, the Friends of the Library have started their 15th Annual Armchair Traveler Series. Aptly titled “Highlights of the Albemarle,” these special events invite you to learn about the history and environment of the place we call home, and it brings in local experts on each topic.
This series was kicked off this past Monday by Rep. Ed Goodwin with a discussion on “The Future of Ferries and a History of the Herring Industry.” Thank you, Rep. Goodwin, for your fascinating and inspiring presentation-we learned so much and can’t wait for the exciting developments to come.
The next Armchair Traveler presentation is at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Titled “Native Plants to Protect Shorelines,” Ellen Colodoney, founder and CEO of Wetland Plants, Inc., will discuss the importance of using local plants to protect our local shorelines and how you can utilize the plants in your garden to further local conservation.
In addition to our Armchair Traveler series, we have partnered with the Chowan Edenton Environmental Group for the “Sound Waterways” event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Colonial Waterfront Park.
In addition to the activities on the waterfront, we will host guest speakers inside the library from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discuss various topics from science to history to conservation.
This month we also have our fantastic Story Time with Ms. Lee every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, as well as free computer classes. Our first computer class will focus on Basic Computer Operations, and will introduce students to the computer and how to perform essential functions.
Our first class will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Library Conference Room. Call (252-482-4112) or visit the front desk to sign up and get more information — space is limited!
As Fall programming gets underway, our team is working hard on special projects to make the Library more accessible. Ms. Naomi, Ms. Leslie and Ms. Destinee have reorganized the DVD collection and have done an amazing job.
In addition to helping to organize this year’s fabulous Armchair Traveler Series, Ms. Lee is working with the Friends of the Library to develop a very special surprise for the holiday season — stay tuned as more details come. Ms. Destinee is also spear-heading a major project in the North Carolina Genealogy Room for an enormous addition. Congratulations to Ms. Destinee and the rest of the team.
But wait, we have even more exciting news — the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Team has recently welcomed a new Team member — we’re introducing our new Library Assistant, Ms. Sara.
As a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Ms. Sara loves YA fiction and working with teen and pre-teen patrons. Swing by the Library and welcome Sara to Edenton and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
As we gear up for an active Fall of programming and events, we hope you can join us at the library to join in the fun — you won’t want to miss it.
Also, while hanging out at one of our events, check out some brand-new books or DVDs. Below is a taste of some of our latest releases.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Adult Fiction:
“Back to the Garden,” by Laurie R. King
“Black Hamptons,” by Carl Weber and La Jill Hunt
“Captive,” by Iris Johansen
“Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” by Mike Maden
“Desperation in Death,” by J.D. Robb
“Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King
“The Girl from Guernica,” by Karen Robards
“Other Birds,” by Sarah Addison Allen
“Ruth’s Journey,” by Donald McCaig
“Yesterday’s Gone,” by Cindy Woodsmall and Erin Woodsmall
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Nothing More to Tell,” by Karen M. McManus
Juvenile Fiction:
“Press Start: Super Rabbit Boy World!” by Thomas Flintham
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Memories and Life Lessons from the Magic Tree House,” by Mary Pope Osborne
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Gold,” by David Shannon
“The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster,” by Mo Willems
Audiobooks:
“Sister Friends Forever,” by Kimberla Lawson Roby
Large Print:
“The Apple Creek Announcement,” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
“Reckoning,” by Catherine Coulter
“Remember Love,” by Mary Balogh
“Shattered,” by James Patterson and James O. Born
“Sugar and Salt,” by Susan Wiggs
Movies:
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – PG-13
Downton Abbey: A New Era – PG
Everything Everywhere All At Once – R
Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts – NR
Hocus Pocus – PG
Men (2022) – R
The Birdcage – R
The Lost City – PG-13