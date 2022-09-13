This September is packed with can’t-miss events.

First, the Friends of the Library have started their 15th Annual Armchair Traveler Series. Aptly titled “Highlights of the Albemarle,” these special events invite you to learn about the history and environment of the place we call home, and it brings in local experts on each topic.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.