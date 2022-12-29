The historical event that prompts a spiritual parallel for today you may recall as the Great Canadian-American War of 1837.
Well, it really was not much of a war. I guess you might label it more of a battle; even that is a bit over the top. Let’s just call it a little skirmish. Even toning it down to that level leaves it a bit of an exaggeration.
Anyway, a small army (actually not an army, more like a ragtag lot of rowdy ne’er-do-wells.) presumed that just as the new nation was expanding west, it should also expand north. Some Canadians became offended with the idea.
On Dec. 29, the fifty or so Americans who arrived to wrest a goodly portion of Canada for their expensive ideals moored the Steamship Caroline as far as Schlosser’s Landing, an island in the Niagara River.
That night they were attacked by a detachment of British soldiers, routed from their vessel, burning it to the waterline, and forced to walk home empty handed. The incident became a catalyst for a number of exchanges of local militia military operations with the torching of civilian properties by both sides.
It easily could have escalated into a major military confrontation were it not for one man. At the time, President Martin Van Buren sat in the Oval Office of the White House and he did not wish the incident to intensify and equally desired good neighborly relations with Canada. Of all the people he might have asked to go and rectify the relations with our northern neighbors, he chose General Winfield Scott to bring about state of civility and calm the antagonisms. With no troops to command, saliently through his personality flowing with a unique strength of character, he was successful.
Scott was a singularly respected military leader. At a fort under his command, when Cholera overcame his troops, all the other officers took advantage of their rank and escaped the contagion. General Scott alone stayed back to nurse his men. In the War with Mexico, not only did his leadership win five major battles, 72 American deserters were discovered and legally should have been executed by hanging.
Instead, he spent several sleepless nights finding excuses to spare all but 16 of them from the hangman. In addition, once the war was won, he took great pains to prevent his own troops from pillaging and plundering, rape and other crimes against the Mexican population, crimes often committed by victorious troops feeling they deserve a bit of mayhem at the loser’s expense.
Scott’s strength of character won him the admiration of his troops, the citizens and his enemies. He brought this personality trait to bare on the Caroline Incident with great success.
Winfield Scott may have been a military officer, but more importantly he was a man of integrity. Whether or not he ever read the Book of Proverbs, he lived its truth, “A soft word turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
Biblical history is a repeated account of the successful employment of soft words and the failure to respond with tact. It was Abigail’s gentle apology which disarmed David’s wrath and Gideon’s modest answer that stilled the angry Ephramites. However, King Solomon would have done well to have used gentle understanding rather than over taxing his people for pompous building projects.
The writer of Proverbs was on target. Like two infuriated, road-rage drivers engaged in an exchange of unrepeatable epitaphs, only the better person, the wise, is able to respond with soft words.