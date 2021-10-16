As the season of spooky celebrations and autumn festivities gets going, we at the Tyrrell County Public Library have a month full of fun activities and events for the whole family.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, we will be holding our annual Pumpkin Carving event. This year it will be virtual with some “how to” videos posted on YouTube, and participants can sign up beforehand to pick up a pumpkin and a pumpkin carving pack on the day of the event.
Be sure to call the Front Desk or visit to register — space is limited.
Aside from Pumpkin Carving, we have a great schedule of events planned out for this month, including Science Saturday, Story Time, Campfire Tales, Lego Club and much more.
Check out the dates below for details, and call the Front Desk to sign up:
• Dungeons and Dragons Adult Group- Virtual at 5:00PM on 10/14, 10/21, and 10/28
• Lego Club (ages 8-16)- Virtual at 5:00 PM on 10/18
• Science Saturday (ages 10-16)- Library Front Lawn at 10:30AM on 10/23
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club (ages 10-16)- Library Front Lawn at 4:00PM on 10/25
• Story Time with Ms. Megan (ages 2-5)- Library Back Lawn at 10:30AM on 10/26
• Virtual Computer Class: Google Spreadsheets Part 2- Virtual on YouTube on 10/27
• Campfire Tales (ages 8-17)- Library Front Lawn at 4:00PM on 10/28
If you want to peruse our collection on the week of Oct. 25-30, keep an eye out in our Kid’s Section for some “Haunted Books.” We heard that some ghosts might be visiting us that week, and if you come across a book that has been occupied by one of these friendly spirits, bring it to the Front Desk for a reward.
We also encourage you to swing by between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 in your Halloween costume and ask our Front Desk for a “Trick or Treat”!
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.