A new year is a chance for a clean slate and a clean home. The trick to staying on top of cleaning is to have a schedule that works. During quarantine, many of us have fallen out of our usual schedules, so to help you get back on track, we’ve created this helpful checklist. Looking for more information on how to complete these tasks? The American Cleaning Institute website www.cleaninginstitute.com has lots of cleaning tips to get you started. These tips can help you stay on track and give you more free time on days off from work.
Daily:
· Disinfect high-touch surfaces
· Do laundry (if needed)
· Clean the kitchen
· Pick up clutter and spot clean
Weekly:
· Clean the bathroom
· Launder sheets and towels
· Vacuum, mop and dust
· Clean out the fridge
Monthly:
· Wash blankets and comforters
· Wash curtains
· Dust light fixtures and blinds
· Clean appliances
Quarterly:
· Wash windows and screens
· Wash shower curtain
· Wash pillows
Yearly:
· Clean rugs and upholstery
· Clean the chimney and fireplace
· Clear out the gutters
· Deep clean and organize