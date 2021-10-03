The James Adams Floating Palace Theatre brought concerts, vaudeville acts, plays and musicals to smaller, remote communities along the East Coast for nearly 30 years. Its ports of call ranged from the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the Savannah River in Georgia, and included the vessel’s native waters of the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds.
In 1913, James Adams and his wife, Gertie, both former trapeze artists, paid approximately $8,941 for a timber transporter from Washington, N.C. to convert a 128-foot double-decker barge into a floating theatre. The barge was towed by tugboat to each port city or town where the Adamses’ entertainers performed.
Dubbed a “floating palace,” the barge contained a 522-seat theater plus balcony seats for non-white patrons. Thirty-two sleeping compartments accommodated actors and musicians, and it’s said the stage hands slept in the dressing rooms.
In 1914, the Adamses, with assistance from a stage director, hired professional actors and actresses and staged a soft opening week in the Elizabeth City port. Opening week was a success and led to an initial 40-week showboat tour that passed through Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia, then north to South Mills and Deep Creek, Virginia, and beyond.
In 1933, a widow from Maryland, Nina Howard, bought the showboat and painted it a dazzling scarlet-orange red and added an additional chorus line she called the Streamlined Stylettes.
Sadly, the audiences for floating theaters waned because of the ongoing Great Depression and technological advances such as radio, movies with sound (“talkies”) and phonographic records.
The James Adams Floating Theatre sank at Turner’s Cut, in the Pasquotank River, in November 1929. Tragedy struck again in November 1938 when the floating palace struck an object in the Roanoke River and sank a second time.
After it was repaired at the Elizabeth City Iron Works, the James Adams Floating Theatre resumed touring. However, only three years later a fire destroyed the floating theater on Georgia’s Savannah River. It marked the last curtain call and final bow for the last working showboat in the American South.
Come explore our permanent exhibit “Our Story — Life in the Albemarle” and view a model replica of the James Adams Floating Theatre. We’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.