The U.S. is truly a melting pot. There are many dishes we have come to love that have roots in other countries, but are purely American.
Italian American cuisine has become popular as immigrants to the U.S. adapted and created new dishes from old recipes. However, many of these dishes are common across the U.S., but cannot be found in Italy.
You won’t find Alfredo sauce in Italy, but there are many pasta sauces made with butter and Parmigiano or Romano. The sauce most similar to alfredo is fettuccine al burro, and was actually created in 1914 by Alfredo di Lelio in Rome. Although his original sauce is more like the currently popular Cacio e Pepe, it was later adapted in the U.S. and named after Alfredo himself.
There have been several variations of Alfredo, but traditionally it is made by pouring heavy cream into a medium saucepan with warm butter and grated parmesan cheese, stirring until thickened and seasoning to taste.
I have also seen Alfredo made with a French preparation as a mornay sauce, or a béchamel with cheese which actually works well for casseroles.
One variation I do not recommend is adding cream cheese —this is too far from the original intent of the dish, and cannot be called an Alfredo.
This week I have included my recipe for Pasta Alfredo with Grilled Honey Lemon Chicken. The lemon helps to balance the fat in the dish with a little brightness.
Of course you can omit the chicken and serve the pasta alone or with fish or shrimp. Any hearty pasta shape with a nice texture can be used that will grab and hold all of that creamy sauce.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Pasta Alfredo with Grilled Lemon Chicken
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 2 cups freshly grated parmesan
• Salt and pepper to taste
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg
• ¼ cup chopped parsley
PREPARATION
• Put a large pot of water on the stove to boil. When it comes to a boil, add a few tablespoons of salt. Set aside on a low boil while preparing the sauce. Add the pasta when sauce is almost done. Stir to make sure the pasta separates and cook until the pasta is not quite done as it will continue to cook a little more in the sauce. When the pasta is done, reserve 1 cup of cooking water before adding the pasta to the sauce.
• While the water is boiling, heat a large deep sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add cream to the pan. Add butter and whisk gently to melt until combined and smooth. Simmer gently while whisking until thickens. Do not boil.
• Stir in the Parmesan cheese, nutmeg, and zest just until melted and the sauce is smooth. Add the reserved pasta cooking water, a few tablespoons at a time, to thin sauce if necessary. Season to taste with salt.
• Fold in the grilled chicken and season with freshly cracked black pepper.
• Quickly add the cooked pasta to the sauté pan and gently toss to coat in the sauce. Transfer pasta to a warm serving bowl. Top with more grated cheese and chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
Honey Lemon Chicken
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, sliced into tenders
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
½ cup canola oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup honey
2 teaspoons finely minced shallots
2 teaspoons finely minced garlic
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon chopped rosemary
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon dried parsley
PREPARATION
• Whisk together marinade. Place chicken in a large Ziplock bag and add enough marinade to cover, reserving the rest. Marinate for 1-3 hours, but no longer as citrus will break down the meat.
• Preheat grill to medium heat. Grill chicken pieces slowly until cooked through and to a temperature of 165 degrees, occasionally brushing with additional marinade.