In partnership with the Edenton Historical Commission, we are pleased to announce an advanced screening of Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity, a new documentary on the history of the Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina.
The Rosenwald Fund built six of the over 5,000 schools throughout the South, including the Warren Grove School in Chowan County that still stands today.
Founded by businessman Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, these schools countered the underfunding of Black schools in the segregated Southern United States and provided better-quality public education for Black children.
The documentary, filmed and produced by Jere Snyder and Tom Lassiter of Longleaf Productions, examines the impact of the Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina through interviews, oral history and archival footage. Set for a television premiere at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 on PBS-NC, we are excited to present this advanced screening at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Attendees will view the documentary free of charge. Following the feature, the library and the Edenton Historical Commission will help lead a discussion on the history of the Rosenwald Schools. The filmmakers will answer questions about the documentary process and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. Light refreshments will be available during the screening.
We hope you can join us for this special screening.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.