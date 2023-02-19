In partnership with the Edenton Historical Commission, we are pleased to announce an advanced screening of Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity, a new documentary on the history of the Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina.

The Rosenwald Fund built six of the over 5,000 schools throughout the South, including the Warren Grove School in Chowan County that still stands today.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.