Have you ever said, “I’ll never do that,” in one breath, and in the next breath, you are doing the very thing you said you would not do?
How about the word ‘always?’ Have you ever said, “That always happens,” and as soon as you use the word ‘always,’ the statement suddenly does not come to pass?
The experts said the Titanic would ‘never’ sink, yet she sank four days into her maiden voyage.
American psychologist Wendell Johnson once said, “Always and never are two words you should always remember never to use.” While there is lovely whimsy in his words, Johnson’s statement also has profound truth.
I think about Peter. Peter told Jesus, “I will never deny that I know You, even if I have to die along with You.” You may remember Jesus’ reply, “Peter, this very night you will deny Me three times” (Matthew 26).
Peter’s example is an excellent reminder to be careful how we use the word ‘never.’ James also reminds us that we should strike ‘always’ from our vernacular. James is adamant, “You should instead say, ‘if the Lord wills’” (James 4:15).
I do not know about you, but I have been taken aback by my ‘always’ and ‘never’ statements. For instance, I once said, “I’ll never grow a beard.” (Please don’t laugh too hard at that statement.) Now, I cannot imagine life without a beard. Still, there was that season I was convinced I would never.
I once said, “I will always own my 1972 Chevelle Super Sport.”
How surprised I was the day I felt it was time to part ways with the hottest, fastest car I ever owned (right down to the hood pins, air shocks, and racing stripes) — she and I went everywhere together for nearly twenty years.
Actually, my ‘never’ and ‘always’ list is mighty long and moderately comical in retrospection.
There is One Who can make ‘always’ and ‘never’ statements on which you and I can count.
God said He would never leave you nor forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6). Jesus said He will always be with you, even thru the end (Matthew 28:20). We always have the assurance that nothing will ever separate us from God’s love (Romans 8). We always have Jesus’ affirmation of salvation when we believe in Him (John 3:16). God is always a refuge (Psalm 62:8).
God comforts in all our tribulation — always (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). God says He never changes (Malachi 3:6). God’s statutes stand firm always (Psalm 93:5). His precepts are sure always (Psalm 111:7, 8). God’s Word is always truth (John 17:17) and His Word never fails (Isaiah 55:11).
I will try to heed Wendell Johnson’s statement. I will attempt to strike ‘always’ and ‘never’ from my vocabulary as absolute statements; however, I will stand firm on God’s absolute statements to you and me. I will continue to find great solace knowing His absolutes indeed are absolutes.
I am glad that my thoughts are not His thoughts, neither are my ways His ways, for as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are God’s ways higher than my ways and God’s thoughts higher than my thoughts (Isaiah 55:8-9). I am glad His ‘always’ and ‘never’ statements are steadfast.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.