Some years back, a parent in our church shared with me that while scrolling through social media with their child by their side, they came to a photo of me.
The child became highly excited and said, “There’s God.” The parent said, “Who, Pastor Chuck?” The child pointed at me in the picture and said, “Yeah, God.”
The parent said to the child, “His name is Pastor Chuck, and he brings the Word of God.” The child said, “Well, his third name is God.”
I am certainly not God; I often feel like the apostle Paul — the chief of sinners (1 Timothy 1:15). Regardless, the expression from this child reminds me of a Scriptural principle that John W. Ritenbaugh writes about:
“In God’s eyes — and in a small child’s — a parent stands in the place of God Himself. In the physical sense, parents are the child’s creator, provider, lawgiver, teacher and protector and sometimes even savior. A child’s response to this relationship will greatly determine his later response to larger relationships in society. And it is absolutely certain to affect his relationship with God. Thus, since parents represent God, it becomes their obligation to live lives worthy of that honor… it begins with the parents through child training and example” (1997).
As adults we often forget the impact we have on the lives of a child.
In our busy, often hectic lives, we fail to recall that children look to us for provision, legislation, teaching, protection, and often salvation (from the monster in the closet or the bathroom drain — genuine fears of childhood which call for a ‘savior-adult’). The way we represent God to our children is the method they will recognize God in their lives.
As adults, we need to stop and consider that we are ambassadors of The Almighty.
Deuteronomy 6:5-9 reminds us to love the Lord our God with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our strength. These commandments that have been given to us are to be on our hearts.
We are to impress these commandments on our children. We are commanded to talk about them when we sit at home and when we walk along the road, when we lie down and when we get up. We are to tie them as symbols on our hands and bind them on our foreheads. We are to write them on the door frames of our houses and on your gates.
The godly adult has an incredible ability to incorporate God’s Word, God’s standards, God’s precepts, and God’s principles into daily life. Adults can model God successfully in all they do. Fred Rogers once said adults can be ambassadors of goodness without making a big deal of it (1998).
Simply put, as we live the standards we know are true, these truths can transfer to the next generation through our daily ritual. Scripture states to train children in the way they should go, so when they grow old, they should not depart from those ways (Proverbs 22:6). The best teaching is ‘caught,’ not ‘taught,’ may we be people who love God so dearly that our expression of love is contagious to the children (and young at heart) we encounter.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.