This past weekend Edenton was blessed with mild and sunny weather just perfect for an outdoor event. With Edenton’s quaint beauty and picturesque location on the Albemarle Sound it has become a wedding destination, and early autumn is the season for parties and weddings here.
A cake is often the center of events and of course the wedding cake tops them all. But baking a cake is not always an easy feat. Lynn Burson, of Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe, dropped off one of her beautiful and tasty creations for a wedding this morning. Lynn is just one of the many wonderful bakers in the area along with Ashley Copeland of Lace N Cakes and Anita Davenport to name a few.
Wedding cakes have a peculiar history and date back to ancient Rome where it was tradition for the groom to break a loaf of wheat bread over the bride’s head symbolizing fertility. Most brides today would definitely not allow such a thing, but many still partake in a little cake smushing in the face which perhaps has a little nod to the past. This tradition of wedding bread later evolved into sweets and eventually the iconic towering white cake symbolizing a bride’s purity. Today anything goes at weddings from cupcakes to doughnuts and any flavor of cake imaginable. I have made red velvet, traditional vanilla bean, dark chocolate and champagne cakes.
A recent bride and her husband have requested my carrot cake recipe after they enjoyed it at their wedding here. But this cake is not just for weddings or birthdays. Carrot cake is perfect for fall snacking with its warm hints of brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. This moist cake is even better made a day ahead but is also quick enough to make a few hours before serving. You can guild the lily with a few additions such as coconut and raisins, but I prefer it simple. And never use bagged pre-grated carrots which are dry and have no flavor; it just takes a few minutes to grate your own carrots which makes all the difference. This week, I have included my recipe for Carrot Cake.
Enjoy!