A list of the top thirty-five “Alien Invasion Films of the 1950s” includes titles such as Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Thing from Another World, The War of the Worlds, Invaders from Mars, I Married a Monster from Outer Space, Invasion of the Saucer Men, Killers from Space, It Conquered the World, Battle in Outer Space, and Invisible Invaders.
The titles suggest that space aliens are inevitably our enemies. Movie critics pointed out that such films reflected the fears American citizens had of the “other” as Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union increased. So, it is all the more interesting that in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Act of the U.S.A. declared, “The Congress hereby declares that it is the policy of the United States that activities in space should be devoted to peaceful purposes for the benefit of all mankind.”
Eleven years later, the Apollo 11 astronauts left a plaque on the Moon that included these words, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.” The plaque contained the signatures of Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr., and Richard Nixon, President, United States of America.
The members of the final Moon mission (Apollo 17) left a plaque containing these words, “Here man completed his first explorations of the Moon December 1972, A.D. May the spirit of peace in which we came be reflected in the lives of all mankind."
I am reading a new novel called Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, who wrote the best-seller The Martian, which was made into a movie starring Matt Damon. Weir’s latest novel is about an American astronaut who awakens from a medically induced coma and finds himself the sole survivor on a spaceship in another solar system. He had been sent to discover a way to reverse a phenomenon that is threatening the extinction of all life on planet Earth.
Mini-spoiler alert! The astronaut encounters an alien being in its own spaceship. As he debates the wisdom of communicating with this different intelligent life-form, he discovers they are both in the same situation of trying to save their species. As a result, they learn to communicate and begin to cooperate.
Sixty-plus years after the heyday of the “Alien Invasion Films,” the fear of the “other” is still the root of so many of our society’s problems. While we are quick to claim for ourselves good and peaceful purposes (similar to the 1958 Space Act), we are just as quick to attribute sinister motives, even demonize, those who are different. Instead of taking time to understand the “other” (and I’m not talking about aliens from outer space), we are content with and feel justified in our suspicions of “those people.”
Just imagine how different things could be, even in our local community, if we approached one another with good will and in peace for the benefit of everyone.
Phillip Gladden is a pastor of Wallace Presbyterian Church.