The kindness of strangers and others in the Chowan County community helped make this past weekend memorable.
On Friday, I received a call from the Chowan County Health Department, which is run by Albemarle Regional Health Services. I had signed up for updates on the COVID vaccine, and they had some first dose vaccines available that afternoon.
The form I filled out to express interest in getting the vaccine, is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ARHSVaccInterest .
So that rainy afternoon, I received my first dose of the vaccine. The health department workers donned face masks and rain gear as they helped people in vehicles in a line that was rather long. I know it’s their job to hand out vaccines, but the agency could have canceled due to weather.
The work put into the vaccination effort goes above and beyond the scope of anything I imagined would happen in my lifetime. The dedication of our Chowan County front-line workers is to be commended.
As of the time of my writing this column, which is about 48 hours after I received the shot, my arm feels like it has a knot in it. I hydrated and took some aspirin before getting the Moderna vaccine, and feel OK.
A few hours after I got my shot, our oldest son and I headed over to the American Legion Post 40 property to participate in Freeze-O-ree, an annual BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America), activity.
The event was luau themed, with a tiki hut set up in the middle of what is usually the Chowan County Regional Fair parking lot. We set our tent up on high ground, as we’ve had experience with the mud and hunkered down as the wind and rain seemed to attack us for two nights and a day.
Ray, the district coordinator for the quarterly camp outs, is a leader in Troop 127 in Currituck County. He talked about how they originally planned to host the camp near Barco, but pandemic concerns left them scrambling for a host site.
When they called the American Legion, the Chowan County organization said yes. It was a good space to host the activity, although I don’t recommend a Freeze-O-ree to anyone.
Troop masters from Elizabeth City and Virginia told us about past events hosted by the American Legion, including one that involved fishing at the Edenton National Fish Hatchery and the pier under the US 17 bridge.
Local Scoutmaster Andrew Knott and I noted how the American Legion always has been willing to step up to the plate to help the community. It hosts barbecue dinners, the annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day activities, the fair, current COVID testing and vaccination clinics, and more.
Ray and his troop were especially kind to my son and me. On Saturday, two other troops and the other members of our Troop 164, headed out early. One night in the rain was enough for them, and some people had things to do Sunday.
Troop 127 had a pretty elaborate setup compared to our pop-up tent over what was then a very water-soaked table and our sleeping tent. They had a kitchen tent, a set of pop-ups surrounded by tarps to keep the cold out. They helped us warm up with a propane heater and dried our wet sleeping gear in their vehicles.
Besides sending us back to our campsite with dry gear, we also got some hot cocoa in our bellies and stories to last a lifetime. We also tasted some fine cuisine, Spam and fresh pineapple roasted over a fire.
I think most of all, it reminded me of how during hardships — in this case camping on a cold, wet and windy weekend — people come together. Northeastern North Carolina residents tend to look out for one another, especially during times of crisis. That’s a beautiful thing.
I just got back from camp and cleaned up, but I still smell campfire smoke. Not sure if it’s me or all of our camping supplies we brought back. That smell makes me smile. We did it. We did something new and scary.
The camping trip wouldn’t have been possible without my husband, who told me during one of my bouts of boredom at the campsite to put my work, aka my phone, down and enjoy being with our son. As we camped, seeing Robert in his element was a joy. Seeing how much he has grown as an individual in his 12 years of life by letting him call the shots during the trip ... well, that just makes this mama very proud.
Something else that makes me proud is this newspaper. Miles and I recently were interviewed and discussed the newspaper’s evolution since we came here in 2017.
A lot of the newspaper’s technological advances — getting social media, YouTube, and finally a website — have come under our tenure here in Chowan County.
We recently expanded coverage to Tyrrell, Hyde and eastern Washington counties. General Manager Sean O’Brien and Regional Director of Audience Development Nathan Kohan are helping lead the effort to expand our readership. Like Chowan County, there is spotty internet access outside towns.
Kohan also helped us with a new feature that appears in this edition’s B section. We have had a few customers requests puzzles be put in the paper, but we have had issues in finding a reliable source for these. Kohan knew of a source and we started looking at what is available.
We are proud to now offer Suduko, crossword and a few other puzzles starting this week. The puzzle answers appear elsewhere in the B section.
We have some other great things in the works at the Chowan Herald. We hope you enjoy this week’s edition. Thanks for reading. We’ll see you around the Cupola.