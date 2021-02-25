During this week’s Rotary Club of Hertford meeting, the members listened to Micki Levine, who serves as a guardian ad litem.
She is among about 5,000 adults who represent over 17,000 children who live in North Carolina and are going through the court system. They are kids who are abused, neglected, abandoned, etc.
For Micki, a New York transplant and Perquimans County resident, its a perfect fit. She advocates for the child by talking to teachers, therapists, etc., to find what works best for him or her. She’s frequently in the courtroom of Edenton resident and judge Meader Harriss, where she’s not afraid to speak her mind.
A children who has a guardian ad litem is less likely to go back into the foster care system then those who don’t have those advocates.
Although it can be tough to deal with some of the cases, Micki says her volunteer efforts are very rewarding. She sees kids get out of tough situations and go on to be successful adults. She sees parents change their lives for the better, so their families can be reunited.
We’ve had a lot a of volunteers visit our office recently, so I thought I’d talk about their importance in Chowan County.
While business and industry are often seen as the mainstay of communities, it’s really the manpower of countless volunteers that keeps this area going.
Churches rely on parishioners to conduct Sunday School classes, help with services and run some of the overall operations.
Our schools rely on volunteers to help with various programs. Before the pandemic, my husband read to classes, taught kids about the importance of writing, and helped White Oak’s Watch Dog program. Volunteers — in the form of students’ parents, teachers and staff — help make sure school athletic activities run smoothly and safely.
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department has a talented staff. Volunteer parents and guardians coach the department’s teams and teach summer courses. Volunteers, such as the Sisters of Strength, help the agency pull off its annual A Day with Santa.
Our civic organizations rely on its members to act as volunteers. Sometimes they serve on boards or help put together meals for the Boys and Girls Club or create fundraisers for building restorations. Other times, they make sure their organizations have money to provide scholarships and other aid to the community.
Our local governments also rely on volunteers to serve on board and committees. These groups help determine policy, approve building projects and other governmental activities.
When you think about it, those running for public office here are kind of like paid volunteers. They choose to run, not really because of the pay or the popularity, but because they feel they can contribute to the greater good of their community.
If you can get your family involved, volunteering becomes a lifelong lesson. When I was growing up, my family often participated in volunteer opportunities through church. I learned that while we couldn’t always give money to our favorite charities, we could contribute our time. It made us stronger in that we listened to a variety of life stories from individuals we usually didn’t meet in our daily lives. We learned how we’re together in this thing called life. When we help one person improve, we all become better.
As an adult, I’m constantly learning new things as a volunteer. It just feels good to help kids make pinewood derby cars and bring their imagined creations to life. You can commiserate with other adults when a group member laments the fact that not having in-person meetings is demoralizing. When you volunteer, you never know when someone will cross your path who is going through something similar.
Volunteering is a great way to be a part of the community. You help others, either in your own group or by helping someone else. You learn about whatever cause you volunteer group rallies around. Sometimes, volunteering becomes an opportunity to share an experience with someone from a different background, who you may not have interacted with otherwise.
I thank all the volunteers in Chowan County who bring their different life experiences to our community. Your service and what you share help the community be the best we can be. To all those who have toyed with the idea of volunteering, jump in, you can do as much or as little as you like. Just remember to have fun and keep your eyes and heart open to new, wonderful things.
Until then, see you around the Cupola!