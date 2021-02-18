I’ve been wondering if I should start building an ark, even though I have not yet received word from a higher authority to do so. But still it might not be a bad idea after a year like 2020 and now a deluge of never-ending rain.
With this damp and dreary weather that chills you to the core a good hearty soup often can literally be the right course. There’s just something so comforting about a steamy bowl to savor. My husband is a soup aficionado. When we go out for bite in town, he is infamous for sending his soup back to the kitchen because it’s not hot enough, and often more than once.
I do enjoy my soup hot, but it’s the flavor that’s important to me. Soup can be complex with many layers and it’s that balance that I enjoy.
Many soups and stews are often better the second day when the flavors have really married. There is even scientific basis for this flavor enhancement.
There are measurable changes in sweetness on a molecular level as complex carbohydrates such as vegetable fructose, dairy lactose and starches break down to simple sugars when allowed to rest and later be reheated. Large proteins also break down similar to the process of letting a dough rest.
A soup with a complex flavor profile that I enjoy year-round, but especially when temperatures drop is a hearty crab bisque.
My recipe is similar to She-Crab Soup in that I like to top it with fresh crab and a little crab roe. I can’t seem to find crab roe here as I did in Charleston, but a little salmon caviar is nice.
I have had many requests for the recipe and hope you add it to your soup repertoire.
Enjoy!