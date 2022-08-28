In Romans 15:13, Paul, through inspiration of the Holy Spirit, reminds the Christ-follower that God can fill us with all joy and peace as we trust in Him so that we can overflow with hope by the power of His Holy Spirit.

Romans 15:13 contains an encouraging promise, but with this blessed promise comes a great deal of responsibility. Paul is not saying that God will fill you haphazardly. No, Paul puts the condition in the middle of the verse, and some Christians might read over the condition and focus only on the promise. We must first understand the requirement.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com