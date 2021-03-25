WHO: The Ask A Master Gardener Helpline — hosted by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program through the local Cooperative Extension Office.
WHAT: Is open! For residents of Chowan, Gates and Perquimans counties.
WHEN: Call or email anytime. Services are remote; a volunteer will respond within 24 hours.
WHERE: Call (252) 482-6585 or email kgshook@ncsu.edu .
WHY: Did you know? More than half of all households garden, and more than 1 in 3 grow food at home. In addition, home gardeners apply more product per acre than farmers do on agricultural fields. Whether you’re an organic gardener, new gardener, vegetable gardener or lawn gardener, NC Cooperative Extension can help you transform science into everyday solutions.