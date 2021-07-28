This month we have a lot of new books coming in — so many, in fact, that our adult fiction section will be getting a new shelving unit next month!
As a librarian, I love to expand the library collection and truly build a treasury of worldly and diverse perspectives. To me, a library card should be your passport to the world and allow you to visit new and wondrous places and time periods from your favorite reading nook.
One new book that I plan on checking out is “The Flower Boat Girl,” by Larry Feign, which is a historical fiction based on the life of the famous pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao. This female pirate not only commanded multiple fleets of Chinese and Vietnamese pirates in the early 19th century, but also wielded enough power to threaten the Chinese navy and secure for herself a comfortable retirement in the city of Macao.
This book and so many more are available at the Tyrrell County Library, so come on by and try one out! Check out our list of new releases below, we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“The Choice,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
“The Flower Boat Girl,” by Larry Feign
“If I Were You,” by Lynn Austin
“The Kobalt Dossier,” by Eric Van Lustbader
“Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
“Oathbringer,” by Brandon Sanderson
“The Stepsisters,” by Susan Mallery
“Stiletto,” by Daniel O’Malley
“Unfinished Business,” by J.A. Jance
“The Way of Kings,” by Brandon Sanderson
“Words of Radiance,” by Brandon Sanderson
Non-Fiction:
“Analysis of Vertebrate Populations,” by Graeme Caughley
“The Art of Brush Lettering,” by Kelly Klapstein
“Basic Welding for Farm and Ranch,” by William Galvery
“English for Everyone: English Vocabulary Builder,” by DK Publishing
“The Great Pretender,” by Susannah Cahalan
“How Science Works: The Facts Visually Explained,” by DK Publishing
“In Pieces,” by Sally Field
“The Shôtôkan Karate Dictionary,” by Schlatt
“White-tailed Deer: Ecology and Management,” by Lowell K. Halls
“Wildlife Biology,” by Raymond F. Dasmann
Juvenile Fiction:
“Bernice Buttman, Model Citizen,” by Niki Lenz
“The Demigod Diaries,” by Rick Riordan
“The Last Last-Day-of-Summer,” by Lamar Giles
“Thundercluck!” by Paul Tillery IV
“¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market,” by Raul the Third
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Big Foot Goes on Vacation,” by D.L. Miller
“Big Foot Visits the Big Cities of the World,” by D.L. Miller
“Frenemies in the Family,” by Kathleen Krull
“Victoria: Portrait of a Queen,” by Catherine Reef
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Bench,” by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex
“Lorraine: The Girl Who Sang the Storm Away,” by Ketch Secor
“Rabbit Moon,” by Jean Kim
“Triangle,” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen
Step Readers:
“Coral Reefs in Danger,” by Samantha Brooke
“Get a Hit, Mo!” by David A. Adler
“Luca: A Sea Monster Story,” by Natasha Bouchard
“Luca: Friends Are Forever,” by Natasha Bouchard
“Trolls: Tiny Diamond’s First Day of School,” by David Lewman
Large Print:
“Finding Ashley,” by Danielle Steel
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“The Palm Beach Murders,” by James Patterson
“A Time for Mercy,” by John Grisham